Made in the USA Hits the Branson Meadows

BRANSON, Mo. – A Store dedicated to selling products made in America has moved to a shop in the Branson Meadows outlet strip mall.

The Made in the USA General Store has been in the area for years selling anything from jams to signs, and even pet care products all made right here in America. The owner of this patriotic establishment, Brian Karn, says his new space is filled with top quality goods that you won’t have to question. He adds, that they feature items for any war hero including women veterans, those who served in Iraq, or the Vietnam war.

Made in the USA General store is open from nine in the morning until eight at night Monday to Saturday and eleven to seven on Sunday.