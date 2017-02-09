Relay for Life Kicks off Fundraising Saturday

GALENA, Mo. – Organizers of the 2017 Relay For Life of Taney and Stone Counties announce a kick-off fundraiser featuring a chili and soup lunch, live and silent auctions and live entertainment. The event is scheduled for this Saturday, February 11th, running from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Branson/Hollister Lions Club Building on East Highway 76. Relay For Life Committee Member Terri Williams says the kick-off event is open to the public and free to attend, with lunch available for a 5-dollar donation…

Relay For Life of Taney and Stone Counties is celebrating its 20th anniversary this year. Williams says the June 3rd Relay is moving to a new location – Branson Landing – and will be combined with the Bark For Life event, which also raises funds for the American Cancer Society. For more information about the local Relay For Life join us at TVC Branson dot com.