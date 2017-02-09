Part Time Help Wanted for BVTF

BRANSON, Mo. – The Branson veterans task force is in need of someone to work part time.

According to officials with the task force, There are several veterans on the board, which gives the BVTF more insight to the experiences and situations veterans, who were stateside or in foreign countries, in peace time or war, might have gone through. With this personal information available, they say the staff provides answers veterans, locals or folks just visiting.

One way the staff at the BVTF serve those who have served us is to provide them the resources they need. If there is a reunion that needs a, a chaplain, or a list of service groups, they will provide that information. For information on the job, you will want to email Shelly Borhaben at svorhaben@bransonchamber.com.