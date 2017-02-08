C of O Hosts Night to Shine

POINT LOOKOUT, Mo – Following the success of last year’s event, College of the Ozarks is hosting the 2nd Annual Night to Shine, sponsored by the Tim Tebow Foundation on Friday, February 10th, at The Keeter Center.

Night to Shine is a prom-like event for guests with special needs in Stone and Taney Counties. C of O hosted its inaugural Night to Shine event last year, which was met with great excitement by those attending and college students, staff and facility who participated, according to Christian Ministries Vice President Dr. Justin Carswell.

This event has become a worldwide movement changing Valentine’s Day weekend into a celebration of God’s love for people with special needs. Just last year, Night to Shine saw 201 churches, 70-thousand volunteers, and 32-thousand guest come together in 48 states and seven countries.

Original reporting by Tim Church