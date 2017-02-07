Keeter Center in Gear for V-Day

POINT LOOKOUT, Mo. – The staff at the Keeter Center is planning to celebrate Valentine’s Day with a Chef’s Tasting Menu on Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2017, at 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. Dinner will include a candlelight setting, live music, and dancing. A special menu with many different options will be served, and the cost is $50.00 per guest. The Keeter Center is College of the Ozark’s four-star lodge, restaurant, and conference facility. It features fine dining, historic lodging, and meeting rooms. With more than 350 students employed in every facet of the operation, as it is the largest workstation on the College of the Ozarks campus. For more information, visit The Keeter Center website at www.keetercenter.edu or call (417) 239-1900.