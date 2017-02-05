JATC Begins Tender Critter Drive

BRANSON, Mo. – Junior Auxiliary of Taney County and Chico’s Outlet and White House/Black Market invite the community to a first-time event benefiting the children and families of Taney County. As part of JATC’s annual Tender Critters drive in February, Chico’s Outlet will be providing opportunities to win fabulous prizes during their Style Show on February 18th. The event will be held at the Chico’s Outlet store at Tanger Mall beginning at 1 pm with Scarf Demonstrations and Slimming Secrets. Each year in February, JATC holds its annual drive to replenish the supply of stuffed animals in the Emergency Department at Cox Medical Center-Branson. JATC members deliver the stuffed animals each week to the staff so they can give them to children who visit the ER or need to stay in the hospital. In the past 12 months, JATC delivered 1,440 stuffed animals to the ER. During the month of February until February 18th, anyone who brings a new stuffed animal for the JATC Tender Critters Drive to the Chico’s Outlet or White House/Black Market stores at Tanger Mall will receive an entry into a drawing for prizes. In lieu of a new stuffed animal, a $5.00 donation at the Style Show on Feb. 18th will also receive an entry into the drawing for prizes. JATC is a group of women united by a single cause and dedicated to helping the children of Taney County.