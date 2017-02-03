CAM in Need of Donations

BRANSON, Mo. – Christian Action Ministries is reaching out to the public to help meet the needs of the area residents it serves. Newly named CAM Executive Director Elizabeth Hughes shares what the current situation is and what the organization is in need of, at this time:

Audio

Hughes adds CAM also welcomes any monetary donations. She explains they can turn just one-dollar into 10-dollars’ worth of food when they purchase through Ozarks Food Harvest. Hughes says food and monetary donations can be dropped off at their CAM facility at 610 South Sixth Street in Branson.