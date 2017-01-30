Branson Mill Hosting Sweetheart Sales Event

BRANSON, Mo. – The Branson Mill announces its special sales throughout the store from the 27th of January through the 30th during Branson’s Hot Winter Fun Celebration.

Come check out great deals in preparation for Valentine’s Day as well as some great after Christmas discounts and specials. There is a perfect find for that special someone in any of the hundreds of spaces spanning over 40,000 square feet. Come in and see the new changes, new vendors, and demonstrators around every corner.

You can even purchase a raffle ticket ($1 each of 6 for $5) for huge gift baskets, of candy, specialty teas, and other items which will be raffled off on the last day of the event, you don’t have to be present to win, over $100 value! Come find the most unique and handcrafted gifts for Valentines Day and all occasions at Branson Mill.

For more information on Branson Mill Craft Village please call 417-334-8436 or email