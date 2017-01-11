Chocolate Lovers Festival Drizzles into Eureka

EUREKA SPRINGS, Ark. – One of the sweetest events in the area will drizzle into Eureka Springs next month. The Greater Eureka Springs Chamber of Commerce announces the 13th Annual Chocolate Lovers’ Festival will be held from 10:00 am to 3:00 pm on Saturday, February 11th at the Best Western Inn of the Ozarks. Just in time for Valentine’s Day, a complete world of chocolate appreciation will be featured at the 13th Annual Chocolate Lovers’ Festival. This event will include candy, cakes, cookies and more. Vendors will showcase their products while offering chocolate samples to attendees from organic and household brand names to select boutique labels. This year the festival features Willy Wonka himself. Admission to this year’s event in only $15 per person when purchased online or at the Eureka Springs Chamber of Commerce. Admission at the door will be $20. For more information about the event, you will want to join us at TVC Branson dot com