Lipasek Announced Retirement

BRANSON, Mo. – Head volleyball coach at Branson High School, Becky Lipasek, announced her retirement this week. She addressed her players at a team Lipasek spent three years with the Pirates following a transfer from Reeds Spring. While at Reeds Spring, her teams earned two final four appearances and finished third place both times. Lipasek’s teams also won two Missouri state titles during her tenure with the El Dorado Springs School District. She earned an overall coaching record of 577-236-44. David Large, BHS activities director. says Becky solidified the volleyball program and took the school to a new level of competition in the COC. Her entire career was spent working with young ladies who wanted to not only play the game but play the game well. She spent 27-year run in high school athletics.