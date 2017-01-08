Skaggs Foundation Announces Scholarship Recipients

BRANSON, Mo. – Skaggs Foundation made a $22,500 investment in the future of the health care industry this winter by awarding 27 scholarships to local students pursuing careers in the medical field. The scholarships are for the spring 2017 semester.

Among the 27 scholarship recipients, 20 are employees at Cox Medical Center Branson. One of those employees, Caitlin Dillon, says In July, she graduated as an LPN and in January, she is starting the 10-month journey to become an RN. Dillon explained once she graduates, she plans on returning to the emergency department where her career started at Cox Medical Center Branson as an emergency multi-care technician. Dillon’s goal is to become a certified emergency nurse and learn to speak Spanish fluently so she may better communicate with the growing number of Spanish-speaking patients. Dillon said she chose a career in health care because the opportunity it provides her to give back to her community. Since its inception in 2002, Skaggs Foundation has awarded a total of $282,950 to students pursuing degrees in health care. Students have until March 15 to apply for summer and fall semester scholarships. Summer semester scholarships are limited to spring semester award recipients. For more information about Skaggs Foundation or its scholarship program, visit skaggsfoundation.org.