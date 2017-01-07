Community Welcomes First 2017 Baby

BRANSON, Mo. – Baby Rohan Bingham wasn’t quite ready to meet the world on New Year’s Day, but he still became the first baby born at Cox Medical Center Branson in 2017.

His parents, Christopher and Orawan Bingham of Forsyth, welcomed him into the world at 12:54 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 4. Upon his exciting arrival, he weighed 6 lbs 13 oz and measured 20 inches long. After taking some time to re-coup from the process, Mother Bigham tells nurses that she was very pleased with the care she received. Rohan is her first child and she says the doctors answered all the questions she had before and after the birth. Father Bigham says everything was nice and much more than really expected. Baby Rohan is now in the care of his parents, happy and healthy.