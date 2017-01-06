Taney Co. Assessor Mails Out Property Forms

FORSYTH, Mo – Assessor Chuck Pennel has mailed out nearly 31-thousand assessment forms to property owners in Taney County. These should be completed and returned to his office by March 1st in order to avoid late fees. Residents and business owners are asked to report all personal property owned by them as of January 1st, including vehicles, boats, docks, machinery, livestock and business equipment. This year, Pennel included a return envelope for the convenience of taxpayers. In a discussion with Taney County Commissioners, he said this will save folks time, and hopefully increase the number of forms returned to his office. Pennel also reminds residents of the option to file their assessment forms online. For more information, contact the Assessor’s Office at 417-546-7240.

Original reporting by Sam Clanton.