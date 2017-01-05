Branson Fire to host “Wet-Down Ceremony”

BRANSON, Mo. – The Branson Fire Department is hosting a “Wet-Down Ceremony” on Saturday to commission its brand new Fire Engine. After going around 10 years without a new fire engine for the city, the Branson Board of Alderman approved the purchase of a $595,000 KME Fire Engine in 2015. During his recent visit to the Janet and Friends program on KRZK, Branson Fire Chief Ted Martin explains that the Wet- Down tradition is one that dates back to the late 1800’s:

The ceremony will begin a 1 p.m. this Saturday and the public is strongly encouraged to attend. Branson Mayor Karen Best will also be in attendance to affix the license plate to the new engine.

For all the information, you will want to go to the original version of this story by Tim Church.