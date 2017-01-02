Not-For-Profit Wins Display Contest

BRANSON, Mo. – In addition to its light displays and Christmas Village, an Ozark Mountain Christmas held a Christmas Tree Challenge for non-profit organizations in the Taney County area. From Thanksgiving weekend through December 23rd, 12-foot fresh Frasier Fir trees were provided by OMC Lights and Village to 15 non-profits, according to Director Charlie Engram:

He says they folks at the not for profits decorated the tree then they were voted on by area visitors. Still Waters International Ministries received $616.25 in their bucket and was awarded first place. Additionally, they were presented with a $1,000 cash prize from OMC.