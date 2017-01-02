Cox Employees Donate Christmas Funds to JWH

BRANSON, Mo. – Meanwhile, Cox Heart Center Branson Raises 900-dollars to donate to Jesus Was Homeless.

For the last three years, the employees of Cox Heart Center Branson have pooled their funds together in lieu of a Christmas gift exchange. Jesus Was Homeless Community Relations Director Ashley Lauer says with this money the staff at the not-for-profit is able to continue to educate others in work, feed their children, and help entire families break the cycle of poverty. Jesus Was Homeless is a non-profit Christian organization that serves underprivileged populations in Taney County.