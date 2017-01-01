SDC Voted Top 10 in Nat. Christmas Light Contest

BRANSON, Mo. – A Website devoted to Christmas trees names Silver Dollar City’s “An Old Time Christmas” in Branson as one of the Top 10 Light Displays in the United States.

For the first time ever Treetopia, based out of California, challenged themselves to find the best and brightest holiday light displays in the country. Public Relations Director Jennifer Faulkner says since Treetopia is all about fun, colorful displays for the holidays, they went searching for places where families could visit other fun, colorful displays for the holidays. Treetopia additionally ranked An Old Time Christmas as the number one holiday light destination in its Number of Lights and the Duration of Time the Displays are Lit categories, with An Old Time Christmas coming in with five million lights and 55 days respectively.