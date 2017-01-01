New Music to Follow Christmas Programming on 98.1 FM

BRANSON, Mo. – Christmas is over, the leftovers are gone, the decorations are packed away for another year, and 98.1 FM / AM 1220 is back to regular programming after three months of Christmas music. With the new year, however, the station has a new direction: That’s why we Classic country music kicked off this week. The New 98.1 FM and AM 12-20 Classic country includes music from the 80s and 90s, mixed with favorites from the 60s and 70s. The station’s Program Director Stefanie Wright says, programming featuring award-winning well-known artists as well as local artists too, plus KCAX will be the new home of Branson Country USA and will also add the Grand Country Rewind programs from Branson’s Grand Country Theatre. Both shows began airing this weekend. For more information on all the stations here at Earls Family Broadcasting, you will want to go online to www.earlsfamilybroadcasting.com.