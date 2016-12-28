Volunteer Fire Department Seeks Help Post-Vandalism

CEDAR CREEK, Mo. – A Go Fund Me Account is launched for the Cedar Creek Volunteer Fire Department after two vandals left the department with thousands of dollars of damages to its building and station vehicles.

Just days before Christmas, two men stole the Cedar Creek Fire Department brush truck, drove it through the closed garage of the fire station and attempted to torch the vehicle; only after getting it stuck axle-deep in the muddy banks of Beaver Creek. The fire damaged the diesel, fuel, and hydraulic lines on the truck, which President of the Fire Board Jennie Baltz says are not easy or cheap to replace and insurance won’t cover the costs. Baltz adds when the tanker truck took out the garage door, it also took out some of the building, which consequently crashed down onto the station’s other fire truck. At this time, Baltz says a total cost of the damage has not been made, but the department is estimating thousands of dollars will be needed to repair the damages.

Those who feel inspired to help the volunteer department financially at this time can send a check or money order to

Cedar Creek Volunteer Fire Department, P.O. Box 135, Cedar Creek, MO, 65627.

Donations are tax deductible and the department will provide tax letters.

You can also donate to a Go Fund Me account: Cedar Creek Mo Needs Your Help.