Recycling Made Simple in Branson

BRANSON, Mo. – A release from the Branson Recycling Center reminds Branson residents that many holiday items can be recycled. That includes cardboard, wrapping paper, catalogs, and all kinds of plastic. The Branson Recycling center is open 24 hours a day seven days a week. Also starting this week, the Shepherd of the Hills Fish Hatchery is offering tree recycling to residents until January 16th. According to staff with the hatchery, people will want to follow the signs placed around the hatchery until they make it to a field near a boat ramp. That’s where the Army Corps of Engineers will pick them up to be used as wildlife habitats and trail maintenance in the area. A press release from the hatchery says trees that have been sprayed will not be accepted. Additionally, tinsel, decorations, and plastic bags must all be removed.