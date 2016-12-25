C of O Closer to National Fire Academy Certified

POINTLOOKOUT, Mo – College of the Ozarks is pleased to announce the recognition of its new Fire Science Program as a National Fire Academy – Fire and Emergency Services Higher Education program. Missouri is now the eleventh state in the nation and College of the Ozarks is the first four-year college in Missouri to receive this recognition. John Russo, associate professor of fire science says This is the first step toward having a fully accredited fire science program. He continues by saying Although this a single step in the process toward accreditation, this is a major accomplishment for the school. Hard Work U. students will enroll in the approved classes of the program for their degree and receive a certificate from the National Fire Academy for the completion of the NFA course. Not only will this enhance the value of their education but will promote training and ability to gain employment. A few courses that are eligible for certificates are Fire & Emergency Services Administration, Applications of Fire Research, and Community Risk Reduction for the Fire & Emergency Services, and Personnel Management for Fire and Emergency Services.