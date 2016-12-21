Faith Community Health Hosts Open House Tonight

BRANSON, Mo. – Speaking of Health, Faith Community Health invites the community, friends, and patients to its holiday open house on Wednesday, December 21st, at its clinic in Branson. FCH Executive Director Kenn Tilus shares the open house is an expression of gratitude to the community for its support over the past year. He adds the open house is also a celebration of a year of progress, growth and the registration of its 5000th patient. The Holiday Open House is being held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Refreshments and tours will be made available. Attendees are also invited to have their photos taken with the FCH Christmas tree. More information on FCH can be found HERE.