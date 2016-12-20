Native AR Man Finds Diamond at State Park

MURFREESBORO, Ark. – After nearly a year of searching the field at Arkansas’s Crater of Diamonds State Park as a team, two regular visitors discovered the third-largest diamond found at the park for the 2016 season. Arkansas Native Jack Pearadin, and Doug Nelsen, from Wisconsin, found a 1.73 carrot. diamond this month. According to Park Interpreter Betty Coors, Pearadin first saw the diamond while in the mining process of washing gravel: “He says he poked Nelson and told him simply that he needed to look at this.” They placed the diamond in a water bottle park staff and carried it to the Diamond Discovery Center to have their find park staff. But because it was so late in the day, they had to return to the park on Monday morning to register their diamond and to have photos taken. The pea-sized white gemstone is Pearadin’s 36th diamond and the largest of his finds at the park since he began his quest for diamonds over three years ago. The largest diamond ever found at Crater of Diamonds was a 16.37 carrot stone discovered in 1975. Visitors have registered more than 32,000 diamonds since the Crater of Diamonds became an Arkansas State Park in 1972.