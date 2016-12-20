KAL to Host Health Insurance Enrollment Event

KIMBERLING CITY, Mo. – Those looking to enroll in the health insurance marketplace prior to the January 31st open enrollment deadline are invited to the Kimberling Area Library on Thursday.

Nonpartisan, licensed counselors will be providing free assistance from 4 to 6 p.m. A release from CoxHealth says this offer is not only for the uninsured but also for those who are thinking about switching to a different plan. Participants will need to provide their Social Security number and date of birth. Recent tax records can be helpful when determining income but are not required. The counselors will be able to explain the application process for financial assistance. According to CoxHealth, 85-percent of Missourians who purchased a plan in 2014 qualified for financial assistance. For more information about the event, call 417-348-8930.

Original reporting by Sam Clanton.