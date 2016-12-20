CAM Needs Help Meeting Higher Food Demand

BRANSON, Mo. – Meanwhile, Christian Action Ministries is in need of food and monetary donations to meet the demand of the season. Board Chairman Larry Johnson says during the holidays and especially after the first of the year, CAM sees a higher number of folks who are in need of food assistance. He says seasonal work is coming to an end so people will be getting laid off and this will continue with a steady ebb and flow until March. Johnson says CAM has the opportunity to stretch every dollar donated by purchasing food from Ozarks Food Harvest. He says one dollar will buy about 10-dollars worth of food. Monetary donations can be made online at CAM’s website, www.christianactionministries.org, or you can mail a check. Johnson also invites residents to tour the food pantries in Branson and Forsyth, and make donations in person. The Branson pantry is located at 610 S. 6th Street, Ste. 102, and the Forsyth pantry, titled My Neighbor’s Pantry, is located at 10726 St. Hwy. 76, Ste. E.

Original reporting by Sam Clanton