Local Cancer Survivor to Donate Hair to Kids Charity Today

BRANSON, Mo. – 106.3 FM KRZK’s Monday morning man Russell Willoughby is getting a haircut.

While going in for a haircut may sound routine, Willoughby will be getting his first haircut in three years for good reason. Willoughby’s tangled journey began in June 2013, when he was diagnosed with testicular cancer. Willoughby says during this time he, like many cancer fighters, lost his hair due to treatment: He plans to donate his hair, which is now around 16 inches long, to Wigs for Kids Willoughby adds in support of his endeavors, a Downtown Branson business called 2 Grandpa’s Having Fun is hosting an official haircut ceremony at Noon, tomorrow, December 15th. Everyone is invited to attend and food, door prizes, raffles and more will begin at 9:30 a.m. Willoughby shares they will be accepting monetary donations, which will be matched by 2 Grandpa’s Having Fun up to $3600. He adds they will also be accepting hair donations. Willoughby says they hope to raise a total of $7200 which will pay to create four complete wigs for kids.

You can make donations online HERE or join them at the event located at 109 SOUTH COMMERCIAL STREET in downtown Branson, Mo.