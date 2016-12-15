FIRST DAY FILINGS SHOW CONTESTED RACE FOR BRANSON MAYOR

The first day of candidate filing in Branson shows contested races developing in the upcoming April 4th municipal election. Incumbent Mayor Karen Best submitted her paperwork to run for a second term in office. She will be joined on the ballot by Marshall Howden, who declared his candidacy right after the City Clerk’s Office opened Tuesday morning. Ward One Alderman Bob Simmons also filed for re-election. Candidate filing continues through January 17th during regular business hours at Branson City Hall. Other positions to be decided April 4th include the Ward Two Alderman seat currently held by Kirsten Hart, and the Ward Three seat held by Rick Todd.