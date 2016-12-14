Firefighters Offer Holiday Safety Tips

BRANSON, Mo. – Each year, fire departments across the nation respond to an average of 210 structure fires caused by Christmas trees. Combined with faulty holiday lights or open flames from candles, dry Christmas trees can quickly ignite and burn down a home. Your Southern Missouri Professional Fire Fighters Association recommend keeping Christmas trees away from heat sources and exits. Watering your tree daily will help prevent it from becoming dry and hazardous. Eric Latimer with Southern Missouri Professional Fire Fighters IAFF 152 says Simple things like checking holiday lights for excessive wear and turning off Christmas tree lights before going to bed can make a huge difference. Firefighters also recommend using non-flammable decorations and LED lights, and caution against leaving burning candles unattended or linking more than three strands of holiday lights. Southern Missouri Professional Fire Fighters wishes you and your family a happy holiday season.